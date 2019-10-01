Bringing The World Home To You

Irish Man Finds A Way To Scam The Scammers

Published October 1, 2019 at 6:27 AM EDT

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Ross Walsh has found a way to scam scammers. The Irish man received one of those emails asking for money. He replied and said he was trying to send it, but somehow, he said, his transfer was not going through. Mr. Walsh convinced the scammer to send him money instead to verify the account. He donated the resulting 25 pounds to charity. He told Ireland's Limerick Leader he's done this before, and it won't be the last time. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

