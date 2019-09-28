Fresh Air Weekend: Ta-Nehisi Coates; Music Duo Tegan And Sara

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Ta-Nehisi Coates On Magic, Memory And The Underground Railroad: "Magic is often very much a part" of the story of enslavement and escape, Coates says. His new novel, The Water Dancer, imagines a world in which teleportation helps power the Underground Railroad.

Renée Zellweger Dazzles In A Go-For-Broke Portrayal Of Judy Garland:Though her physical transformation is hardly definitive, the actress's profound empathy for her subject elevates Judyfrom a standard celebrity biopic to an unusually fascinating film.

Tegan And Sara Find Pain — And Unexpected Joy — In 'High School':Music duo Tegan and Sara revisit their teen years and their early music in a new memoir and companion album. Listening back to the songs they wrote, Sara says: "I was struck by the joy in our voices."

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

