Smell Tips Autobahn Driver Off That His Car Is On Fire

Published September 26, 2019 at 6:24 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. If there was an award for thinking on the fly, it should absolutely go to a German driver who was on the autobahn last week when he noticed that his car smelled weird. He pulled over, popped the hood, and the car was on fire. He had no fire extinguisher, but he did have beer. He grabbed bottles from the case in his car and put out the fire. Authorities said the fire department did show up, but there was nothing left for them to do. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
