Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Request For Beer Money Turns Into An Act Of Kindness For Sick Kids

Published September 19, 2019 at 6:26 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Carson King went to a college football game. The Iowa State fan waved this homemade sign behind the pregame TV anchors. The sign was asking people to send beer money to his online account. Sympathetic viewers quickly ponied up hundreds of dollars, so he changed course. He posted on social media he would keep enough overhead for a case of beer and donate the rest to a children's hospital in Iowa City at the end of the month. So far, he's got 67,000 bucks. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories