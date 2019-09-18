Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Bachelorettes Take Party To The Bahamas Despite Dorian

Published September 18, 2019 at 7:04 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Rikki Kahley's bachelorette party was all planned. The Georgia woman and her friends were going to the Bahamas over the weekend. You might already be thinking, plans canceled, right? After all, Hurricane Dorian devastated the country recently. But the bridal party took the chance to do some good. Kahley told the BBC they showed up in Nassau with 40 bags of donated supplies. She loved the trip, and the family is already planning to send more donations. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories