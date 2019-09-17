California Highway Patrol Captures Runaway Emu After 30 Minutes

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Well, the fugitive couldn't fly, but it sure could run. It took half an hour for the California Highway Patrol to capture a runaway emu, half an hour for this bird to head south on a highway in Madera County and feel the wind beneath its tiny, flightless wings. Highway Patrol said no one was hurt when officers eventually caught this emu. The agency wouldn't say who owned the ostrich-like bird or where it came from. But whoever you are, please, mind your emu.