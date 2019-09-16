Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

New Zealand Man Brings Clown To Meeting For Emotional Support

Published September 16, 2019 at 6:53 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Joshua Jack got an unsettling email from his bosses. The New Zealand man was called to a meeting about his future at the ad agency where he worked. He was told he could bring a friend for emotional support. Sounded bad. So Jack thought, best to bring in a professional. He brought a clown. Jack told New Zealand's Magic Talk radio he was fired, but he's got another job lined up. And he left the meeting with a couple of balloon animals. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories