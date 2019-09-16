Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Functional Gold Toilet Worth About $1 Million Is Stolen In England

Published September 16, 2019 at 6:44 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. In England, police are hunting for stolen art worth millions. I'm talking about a fully functional gold toilet that was on display at the palace where Winston Churchill was born. Visitors could book private appointments to sit with this artwork. And on Saturday, police say, some thieves took it. So far, one arrest, but no sign of the toilet. The artist who made this toilet, Maurizio Cattelan, called the thieves great performers and asked them how it feels to use it. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories