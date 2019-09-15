Golden Toilet Stolen

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

The all-points bulletin must have perked people up. Be on the lookout for an 18-karat gold toilet. The luxurious loo was part of a contemporary art exhibit at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, England - the birthplace of Winston Churchill. And it was reported stolen yesterday. The costly comfort station created by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, entitled America, had actually been hooked up to the plumbing system. So the theft left the palace with some significant water damage. A 66-year-old man has been arrested, but the precious privy has not yet been found. The posh potty is valued at more than one million pounds, but we can't imagine that it was that comfortable a throne to sit upon, especially on a chilly British morning.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "NEVER GOING TO THE BATHROOM AGAIN")

UNIDENTIFIED ARTIST: (Singing) No, I'm never going to the bathroom, never going to the bathroom again. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.