Toy Hall Of Fame Announces A Dozen Finalists

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It's down to 12. The National Toy Hall of Fame has announced a list of a dozen finalists to be inducted into its hallowed registry. The list captures a wide range. There's My Little Pony, Jenga, Care Bears, Masters of the Universe and the most basic of toys, the spinning top. On the other side of the spectrum, the smartphone. An official with the Strong National Museum of Play said the finalists all inspire learning and creativity. Not sure about you, but I'm pulling for the top. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.