Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

The Ohio State University Told It Can't Trademark 'The'

Published September 12, 2019 at 6:43 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The government declined to endorse the pride of Ohio State University - or rather The Ohio State University. The Ohio State University insists on 'the.' If it annoys Ohio University, even better. The Ohio State University proposed to trademark hats and shirts that dropped the rest of the name and just say The. But the Columbus Dispatch reports the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office said no. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories