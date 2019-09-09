Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

French Court Rules Rooster May Crow Where It Pleases

Published September 9, 2019 at 7:00 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A French court has ruled that a rooster may crow where it pleases. This all started when Corinne Fesseau built a chicken coop. Her neighbors complained a rooster disturbed their sleep. They wanted the bird moved further away. A judge said no and awarded damages to Fesseau. The rooster, whose name is Maurice, also won over members of the public. One supporter's sign read, the countryside is alive and makes noise, and so do roosters. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories