Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Vacationing Pilot Flies Passengers From England To Spain

Published September 5, 2019 at 7:02 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Passengers aboard an easyJet flight from Manchester, England, to Spain were going nowhere. A captain wasn't there. The plane was stuck on the tarmac. But one passenger was himself an easyJet pilot on vacation with his family. He called easyJet and said, I've got my license. I'd very much like to go on holiday. It took less than a minute for them to sign off, and the heroic vacationing captain flew the plane to Spain. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories