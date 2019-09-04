Bringing The World Home To You

Duke Energy Workers Stage For Hurricane Dorian

WFAE | By David Boraks
Published September 4, 2019 at 8:46 AM EDT
About 500 Duke Energy line workers, damage assessors and construction crews are headed to Florence, South Carolina, where they will be ready to restore any electricity outages from Hurricane Dorian.

A caravan of electricity repair crews trucks left on their trucks around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday from Duke Energy’s Little Rock Operations Center off Wilkinson Boulevard in Charlotte.

Darick Hendriksz is a Duke damage assessor.

" We don't know where the impact of Hurricane Dorian will most affect what areas, so we'll send crews out all along through the coastline," Hendriksz said.

He says damage assessors will identify the largest outages, figure out what equipment and supplies are needed, and begin work there first. 

Duke also has hundreds of crews staging in Florida.

Dorian is expected to make its way north near the coastline of the Carolinas on Thursday and Friday.

David Boraks
David Boraks is a WFAE weekend host and a producer for "Charlotte Talks." He's a veteran Charlotte-area journalist who has worked part-time at WFAE since 2007 and for other outlets including DavidsonNews.net and The Charlotte Observer.
