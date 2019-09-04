Duke Energy Workers Stage For Hurricane Dorian

About 500 Duke Energy line workers, damage assessors and construction crews are headed to Florence, South Carolina, where they will be ready to restore any electricity outages from Hurricane Dorian.

Credit DAVID BORAKS / WFAE / Duke Energy workers prepare to head to Florence, South Carolina, ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

A caravan of electricity repair crews trucks left on their trucks around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday from Duke Energy’s Little Rock Operations Center off Wilkinson Boulevard in Charlotte.

Darick Hendriksz is a Duke damage assessor.

" We don't know where the impact of Hurricane Dorian will most affect what areas, so we'll send crews out all along through the coastline," Hendriksz said.

He says damage assessors will identify the largest outages, figure out what equipment and supplies are needed, and begin work there first.

Duke also has hundreds of crews staging in Florida.

Dorian is expected to make its way north near the coastline of the Carolinas on Thursday and Friday.

