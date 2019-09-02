600-Pound Bull Leaps Fence To Escape Auction, Is On The Lam

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a leap for freedom. A bull was to be auctioned at Canada's Ottawa Livestock Exchange but didn't wait for it. The Ottawa Citizen reports the 600-pound bull leaped a 7-foot fence to get away. One moment there was a bull; the next moment, no bull - no bull. A man followed and tried to corner the bull, but he backed off, saying the animal looked annoyed. The bull is free and believed to be hiding out in the woods.