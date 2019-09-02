Bringing The World Home To You

600-Pound Bull Leaps Fence To Escape Auction, Is On The Lam

Published September 2, 2019 at 6:43 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a leap for freedom. A bull was to be auctioned at Canada's Ottawa Livestock Exchange but didn't wait for it. The Ottawa Citizen reports the 600-pound bull leaped a 7-foot fence to get away. One moment there was a bull; the next moment, no bull - no bull. A man followed and tried to corner the bull, but he backed off, saying the animal looked annoyed. The bull is free and believed to be hiding out in the woods. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
