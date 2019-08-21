Bringing The World Home To You

Stadium Vendors In Mexico Spotted Watering Down Beer

Published August 21, 2019 at 7:05 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Many sports fans agree, if you're in the stadium or arena watching your team, you just have to have that ice-cold beer, right? But vendors at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico took that chill too far. A video appeared to show several of them pouring ice water into beer cups before selling it. Turns out, team owners don't like weak players or weak beer. They had the ice-happy vendors removed and promised fans their beer will never be watered down again. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
