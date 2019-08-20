Bringing The World Home To You

NPR News & More

Kim Gordon Announces 'No Home Record,' Her First Solo Album

By Lars Gotrich
Published August 20, 2019 at 10:48 AM EDT
Kim Gordon's <em>No Home Record</em> comes out Oct. 11.

When Kim Gordon dropped "Murdered Out" three years ago, her first single under her own name, she didn't ascribe it any significance. "It just kind of happened randomly," she told NPR at the time. But after four decades in Sonic Youth, and collaborating with everyone from Tony Conrad and Pussy Galore's Julie Cafritz to Bill Nace (in experimental duo Body/Head), not to mention her influence on the visual arts and fashion scenes, her nonchalance is perhaps indicative of Gordon's forward-leaning pace.

So now, Gordon has announced No Home Record, the first album under her own name, produced by Justin Raisen (Charli XCX, Angel Olsen, Santigold, Sky Ferreira). Like the dubbed-out "Murdered Out," album opener "Sketch Artist" is a feast of disorienting beats — oboe, quietly distorted guitar and rumbling bass shatter the atmosphere, as Gordon whispers through the rubble. It reinforces Kim Gordon as a malleable artist who, nonetheless, sounds only like Kim Gordon.

"Sketch Artist" comes with a video directed by Loretta Fahrenholz and featuring Broad City's Abbi Jacobson — Gordon plays a rideshare driver as dancers convulse on the streets.

No Home Record comes out Oct. 11 viaMatador Records. Album artwork and full track list below:

1. "Sketch Artist"
2. "Air Bnb"
3. "Paprika Pony"
4. "Murdered Out"
5. "Don't Play It"
6. "Cookie Butter"
7. "Hungry Baby"
8. "Earthquake"
9. "Get Your Life Back"

Kim Gordon, No Home Record
Lars Gotrich
