Sunday Puzzle: The Name Of The Game
On-air challenge: Every answer is the name of a famous person with only one name — either because they literally had only one name or because they are generally known by one name. I'll give you anagrams. You name the people.
Example: USUAL - U Biblical king --> SAUL
1. VIDEO - E Roman poet
2. CHROME - C Greek poet
3. LEADER - R Singer
4. SHAKEN - N Singer
5. TITANIC - C Italian artist
6. PEARL ASH - S Painter
7. OPTICIAN - I Native American leader
8. PALACE TOUR - U Queen
9. MERCHANDISE - N Mathematician/inventor
Last week's challenge:Think of a common 5-letter word. If you insert an E after the second letter, you'll get a common 6-letter word. If instead you insert an E after the fourth letter, you'll get another 6-letter word. And if instead you insert an E at the end, you'll get still another 6-letter word. What words are these?
Challenger answer: SPARS (spears, spares, sparse)
Winner: Jacob Jaffe of Seattle
This week's challenge:This challenge comes from listener Tyler Lipscomb of Hamden, Conn. If five = four, six = nine, and seven = five, what does twelve equal?
If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, Aug. 22at 3 p.m. ET.
