Simone Biles Continues To Break Records

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

We're in awe of Simone Biles. She's already broken a bundle of records, and she's made history again. At the U.S. gymnastics championship on Friday, she became the first gymnast to land a double-double in competition. In her dismount from the balance beam, she soared in a double twisting, double somersault dismount.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: Here it comes - two flips, two twists, never been done in competition.

(CHEERING)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: That makes everything just a little bit more palatable.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: It does make everything more palatable, doesn't it? If Biles can complete the double-double in international competition, they're going to name it after her. It would be the third move with her name on it. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.