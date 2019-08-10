Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Predictions

Published August 10, 2019 at 11:22 AM EDT

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, after SoulCycle, what will be the next big exercise craze? - Hari Kondabolu.

HARI KONDABOLU: Every time your local radio station has a pledge drive, run around the block when they ask you for money. You might lose NPR, but you'll definitely lose some weight.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: Counting all the Democrats running for president - it's exhausting. It's a huge number.

SAGAL: And Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: Simply jumping to conclusions.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Hari Kondabolu, Helen Hong and Alonzo Bodden. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Wait Wait Don't Tell Me
More Stories