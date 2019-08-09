Hotel For Plants In London

Bringing The World Home To You

August 9, 2019

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Leaving on vacation means finding someone to take care of the dog, collect your mail. But what about your plants? A well-meaning neighbor might forget to water them one day, so why not treat your plants to a vacation too? The online store Patch has opened the Patch Plant Hotel in London. There, your leafy friends will get the five-star treatment - plant food and drinks all included, even spa treatments - which is great, but still doesn't help me figure out how to keep the plants alive when I am home. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
