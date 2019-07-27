Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what is next for Robert Mueller? Petey Deabreu.

PETEY DEABREU: I think he's probably going to find somewhere with no phone service, so people can't call him in to...

SAGAL: Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: He's going sailing. He's going to buy a yacht and name it Purview, so he can actually say, I can get into that. That's my Purview.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: (Imitating Robert Mueller) As to the availability of 64-ounce bags of Cool Ranch Doritos, I am not prepared to go there. But welcome to Wal-Mart.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME!

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Petey Deabreu, Faith Salie, and Adam Felber. Thanks to all of you for listening.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: You're the best. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

