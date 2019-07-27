Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Predictions

Published July 27, 2019 at 7:20 AM EDT

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what is next for Robert Mueller? Petey Deabreu.

PETEY DEABREU: I think he's probably going to find somewhere with no phone service, so people can't call him in to...

SAGAL: Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: He's going sailing. He's going to buy a yacht and name it Purview, so he can actually say, I can get into that. That's my Purview.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: (Imitating Robert Mueller) As to the availability of 64-ounce bags of Cool Ranch Doritos, I am not prepared to go there. But welcome to Wal-Mart.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME!

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Petey Deabreu, Faith Salie, and Adam Felber. Thanks to all of you for listening.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: You're the best. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Wait Wait Don't Tell Me
More Stories