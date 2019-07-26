Bringing The World Home To You

Minnesota Boy Uses Lasso To Wrangle 73 Inch Sturgeon

Published July 26, 2019 at 5:34 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. You know the old joke that's not really a joke about fishermen exaggerating the size of their catch? A Minnesota boy landed a 73-inch sturgeon last week. But the six-foot fish was so big he couldn't use a rod. He used a lasso - his friend's idea. Fourteen-year-old Owen Sanderson slipped that rope over the fish's tail, then just hung on and wrestled it to shore. After taking a quick measurement for the record books, he let it go. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
