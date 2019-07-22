Bringing The World Home To You

Minnesota Toddler Drives Toy Tractor To County Fair

Published July 22, 2019 at 5:03 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A Minnesota family now has a great family story, though their toddler is unlikely to remember. The 2 1/2-year-old lives a block and a half from the Chicago county fair and wanted to go, so he drove there alone on his battery-powered John Deere toy tractor. He rolled through a back gate, through heavy crowds. KARE reports he made it to the Tilt-A-Whirl before a grown-up spotted him. His father has now removed the battery from the tractor. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
