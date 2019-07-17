Bringing The World Home To You

Postcard Mailed During 1993 Hong Kong Trip Is Just Delivered

Published July 17, 2019 at 6:55 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. In 1993, a man visited Hong Kong and sent a postcard to his kids, which was just delivered. The State Journal-Register says it took 26 years to reach a house in Illinois that now has different occupants. In the card, the man offers Leena and Muhammad Ali Kizilbash a glimpse of 1990s Hong Kong - extremely crowded, he writes, with fishing boats that have restaurants inside serving seafood that is still crawling on your plate. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

