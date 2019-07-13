Panel Questions:

BILL KURTIS: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, this is WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, the NPR news quiz. I'm Bill Kurtis. We're playing this week with Jordan Carlos, Roxanne Roberts and Paula Poundstone. And here again is your host at the Chase Bank Auditorium in downtown Chicago, Peter Sagal.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Thank you, Bill.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: In just a minute, Bill pulls out his rhyme iron for a chip shot at the Listener Limerick Challenge. If you'd like to play, give us a call at 1-888-WAITWAIT. That's 1-888-924-8924.

All right, panel, some more questions for you from the week's news. Roxanne, according to Fast Company magazine, the hottest name in what's called fast fashion isn't H&M or J. Crew these days. It's what?

ROXANNE ROBERTS: I'm going to need a hint.

SAGAL: Well, it's great if you need to pick up a blazer and 200 rolls of toilet paper.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Man, if it's Ann Taylor...

ROBERTS: Costco. Costco.

SAGAL: Costco, yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

ROBERTS: That's right. I read about that. Costco.

SAGAL: Costco - if you need to refresh your look for the summer, head to Costco. If you need a vat of beef chili for 3.99, also head to Costco.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The wholesaler's clothing department is booming, no longer just purchased by customers who went overboard in the food court and needed backup pants, stat.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And the great thing - you don't have to buy the 200 rolls of toilet paper because when you have a hundred pairs of pants, you don't need toilet paper.

(LAUGHTER)

JORDAN CARLOS: Just pants on a roll. I love that, yeah.

SAGAL: It's true. But most clothing chains are struggling because of, you know, Amazon and online shopping. But Costco has seen a 9% growth over the last few years in their clothing business. Maybe it's because Costco is just in-person Amazon, or maybe because you can't buy 90 cans of Vienna sausages at Nordstrom.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: Are there little sample pants?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Paula, you could answer this question.

POUNDSTONE: Oh, good.

SAGAL: Paula, a lot of people are using DNA testing services to find...

POUNDSTONE: They certainly are, Peter.

SAGAL: ...To find long-lost relatives, many of whom turn out to be serial killers, who knew? But who else is now using DNA to find their siblings, cousins and even long-lost parents?

POUNDSTONE: Is it in the rodent family?

SAGAL: No, but it is in the animal kingdom.

POUNDSTONE: Dogs.

SAGAL: Yes, dogs.

POUNDSTONE: Yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Very good.

POUNDSTONE: So stupid. You know...

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: Dogs are...

ROBERTS: I actually - I want to get back. Are the dogs...

SAGAL: The dogs, yes. The dogs.

ROBERTS: Are these mutts? Are these purebreds?

SAGAL: Well, here's the thing.

ROBERTS: How does this work?

SAGAL: So dog owners...

POUNDSTONE: And how do they fill out the form? Be honest.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: As you probably know, dog owners have been using DNA tests for a while to check on their dog's breed and prove that it is indeed and scientifically a very good dog.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: But now they're using the same technology to try to find the dog's relatives. Too many people are looking into their dog's big sad eyes and thinking, you'd love to see your litter mates again - wouldn't you? - when the dog is really thinking, I love you because you are made of meat.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: So people are now submitting these DNA samples, and if they get a hit, a match, with another dog out there, they are allowed to contact the other dog's owners to arrange reunions.

POUNDSTONE: You know what I think dogs would like better...

SAGAL: What?

POUNDSTONE: ...Is Tinder.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Then it's just - it's just pictures of butts.

POUNDSTONE: Yeah.

CARLOS: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And all the dogs are like, left, left, left, left, left, left.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: I mean, the thing...

CARLOS: They can easily swipe it.

SAGAL: Sure. They can do that.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: Thing about a dog is they don't even have to know the dog. They just - you know, they go, oh, your neighbor's shin - back up, back up.

(LAUGHTER)

CARLOS: Oh, man.

SAGAL: Jordan, according to the Clay County Missouri Sheriff's Office, this week, a suspect in Missouri hiding from police gave away his location when he did what?

CARLOS: When he did what? He did what? He gave away his...

POUNDSTONE: Location.

CARLOS: Did they - did he fart?

SAGAL: Yes, he did.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Quite loudly.

POUNDSTONE: Oh, no.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: The police have not said much about the case. We don't know who the guy was or what he was wanted for. But the man was crouched, hiding in some undisclosed location when he...

POUNDSTONE: Oh, crouched.

SAGAL: ...Disclosed it.

(LAUGHTER)

CARLOS: In a Taco Bell. Yes, go on.

SAGAL: Yeah. He's now been arrested on drug charges, proving whoever smelt it, dealt 400 grams of controlled substances.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FOR WHAT IT'S WORTH (STOP, HEY WHAT'S THAT SOUND)")

BUFFALO SPRINGFIELD: (Singing) Stop. Hey, what's that sound? Everybody look what's going down. Stop. Hey, what's that sound? Everybody look what's going down. Stop. Hey, what's that sound? Everybody look what's going down. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.