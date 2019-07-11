Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR News & More

WATCH: Trump Announces Push For Citizenship Data Apart From Census

By Dana Farrington
Published July 11, 2019 at 4:59 PM EDT

Updated at 6:40 p.m. ET

President Trump announced an executive order on gathering citizenship information, a shift from an earlier effort to get a question about citizenship on the 2020 census.

Trump spoke alongside Attorney General William Barr, who praised his decision.

Their remarks come after the Supreme Court blocked, for now, the addition of the question "Is this person a citizen of the United States?" on the annual headcount. Critics feared the question would lead to undercounts of immigrant groups and communities of color.

Despite the justices' rejection, Trump had vowed to continue pushing for the change — even as printing of the paper forms has begun.

The administration's persistence includes an attempt to change the Justice Department's legal team on the issue.

But Trump's remarks Thursday indicate the administration is dropping the question fight in favor for a different avenue for getting a count of noncitizens in the U.S.

Still, it's not clear what impact the executive order will have. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who oversees the Census Bureau, has already directed the bureau to enter into special agreements with the Social Security Administration and Department of Homeland Security to compile existing government records on citizenship.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPRNPR News
Dana Farrington
Dana Farrington is a digital editor coordinating online coverage on the Washington Desk — from daily stories to visual feature projects to the weekly newsletter. She has been with the NPR Politics team since President Trump's inauguration. Before that, she was among NPR's first engagement editors, managing the homepage for and the main social accounts. Dana has also worked as a weekend web producer and editor, and has written on a wide range of topics for NPR, including tech and women's health.
See stories by Dana Farrington
More Stories