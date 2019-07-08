Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Passenger's Layered Look Prompts Airline Security Questions

Published July 8, 2019 at 6:39 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A guy named John Irvine was traveling from France back home to Scotland. When he checked in at the airport, though, he was told his suitcase was 17 pounds overweight. Irvine refused to pay the fines for the heavy bag so he took out a bunch of stuff and just started layering - putting about 15 shirts on top of what he was already wearing. No doubt, Irvine was feeling pretty proud of himself, until moments later when he tried to take his layered look through security. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories