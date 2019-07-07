Remembering João Gilberto

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

And the last word in music we'll give to Joao Gilberto, the man who helped make famous "The Girl From Ipanema."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THE GIRL FROM IMPANEMA")

ASTRUD GILBERTO: (Singing) Tall and tan and young and lovely. The girl from Ipanema goes walking. And...

GARCIA-NAVARRO: The Brazilian singer, composer and guitarist was best known as the father of bossa nova - the sexy, breezy mix of traditional samba and jazz. Gilberto's bossa nova was subtle and intimate and quickly became a symbol of a new urban and sophisticated Brazil.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DESAFINADO")

JOAO GILBERTO: (Singing in Portuguese).

GARCIA-NAVARRO: His collaboration with American jazz saxophonist Stan Getz became a worldwide hit. And many of the songs on their album became jazz standards, like "Desafinado."

(SOUNDBITE OF STAN GETZ AND JOAO GILBERTO SONG, “DESAFINADO”)

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Joao Gilberto died in Rio at the age of 88.

