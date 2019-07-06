Fresh Air Weekend: Sarah Jessica Parker; 'Leaving The Witness'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Sarah Jessica Parker On 'Sex,' 'Divorce,' Marriage And #MeToo:On Sex and the City, Parker famously explored the nuances of single life. Now, in the HBO comedy series Divorce she plays a mother of two navigating the dissolution of her marriage.

Country Music Gets A Hip-Hop Infusion With 'Old Town Road' And 'The Git Up': Two current country hits by black musicians are challenging traditional notions of the genre. Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" and Blanco Brown's "The Git Up" pulse with history and humor.

'I Couldn't Continue On': A Former Jehovah's Witness On Leaving The Faith:"I felt like everything that had mattered to me was gone," Amber Scorah says of her decision to leave the Jehovah's Witness community she grew up in. Her new memoir is Leaving the Witness.

