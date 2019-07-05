Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Utah Man Orders Uber For Bird

Published July 5, 2019 at 5:28 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a 21st century wildlife rescue. An Ogden, Utah, man discovered a lone baby bird, a lesser goldfinch, on the ground. The AP reports the man thought to drive the bird to an animal shelter, but he'd had a few drinks and was too responsible to drive, so he contacted the ride-hailing service Uber. Happily, the driver did not discriminate on the basis of species, so the baby bird arrived safely at the shelter in the car alone. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories