Little Rock Diner Menu Item: 'My Girlfriend Is Not Hungry'

Published July 4, 2019 at 5:18 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A diner called Mama D's in Little Rock, Ark., is getting attention for a particular menu item called My Girlfriend Is Not Hungry. For $4.25, you can get a side of French fries and chicken wings added to your entree. Now, is underestimating one's hunger a purely feminine phenomenon? Of course not. But it's brilliant marketing because even if I secretly did just want to nibble off my partner's plate, now I'm definitely going to order my own double cheeseburger, thank you very much. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
