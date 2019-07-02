Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

What Could Go Wrong? A Toddler Plays With Her Mom's Phone

Published July 2, 2019 at 6:33 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A mother in San Diego let her toddler play with her phone. Days later, Isabella McNeil discovered her 2-year-old daughter had bought a couch. Ms. McNeil left a page open while shopping and thinks her daughter hit the checkout button. The couch cost $430. There are too many fees to return it, so NBC 7 says the mom decided to sell it online just as she bought it. Now she's waiting for some other toddler to buy it. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories