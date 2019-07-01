Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Walmart Bans Cake-Eating Customer Who Refused To Pay For Whole Thing

Published July 1, 2019 at 6:53 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. There was a certain logic to the actions of a woman in Wichita Falls, Texas. The Times Record News reports she entered a Walmart and found a cake, which she ate right there. To be precise, she ate half the cake, and that caused the trouble because, at checkout, she refused to pay for the other half. You can imagine her pointing out she didn't eat that half, but the store saw it differently. They called police, who banned the woman from the store. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories