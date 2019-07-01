Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Feeling Blue? Might Be Time To Cuddle A Cow

Published July 1, 2019 at 6:40 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Feeling blue? Might be time to cuddle a cow. A farm in upstate New York is offering a 90-minute experience where guests can brush the cows, pet them and benefit from their calming cow vibes. Apparently, the body temperature of a cow is higher than humans', and their heart rate lower, so cuddling up with one is relaxing. Don't get too attached, though. If you need emotional support on an airplane, you're going to have to leave Bessie behind.

(SOUNDBITE OF COW MOOING) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories