Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, who saw the competition this week and decided - what the heck - they should run for president? Luke Burbank.

LUKE BURBANK: The only candidate that can reach that elusive youth vote - two Olsen twins on each other's shoulders in a trench coat.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: Dora the Explorer, although she has to brush up on her Spanish.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: The Flex Seal guy on late-night television.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: It's - it's all about the branding. He doesn't even want to win. He's just doing it to sell more Flex Seal.

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we're going to ask you about it right here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Luke Burbank...

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: ...Faith Salie and Paula Poundstone. Thanks to Josh Grassi and the Hilton at Penn's Landing. Thanks to Toby Blumenthal, Debbie Lobel and the staff and crew at the Mann Center of the Performing Arts. Thanks to everyone at HYY. Thanks to all of you here in the beautiful Mann Center for the Performing Arts. It's great to see you. Thanks, y'all for listening at home.

I'm Peter Sagal. We will see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Singing) Do-do-do, do-do-do.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

