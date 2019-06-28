Bringing The World Home To You

Did You Take Out Student Loans For A Degree You Never Finished?

By Elissa Nadworny ,
Clare Lombardo
Published June 28, 2019 at 12:37 PM EDT
If you have student debt, but never finished your degree, you're not the only one. Millions of people take out loans to start college, but never finish.

These people often struggle to pay back their loans. Does this sound like you? If so, we want to hear your story.

Fill out the form below or by clicking on this link. A producer at NPR may follow up for a story.

We will not publish your name or responses without your permission.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

