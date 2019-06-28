Channel Islands Residents Cry Foul Over Feral Chickens

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Noel King. Jersey is one of the Channel Islands. It sits between England and France - seems like a peaceful place. But it has a poultry problem. Gangs of feral chickens have begun roaming parts of the island, lurking in bushes, destroying gardens and chasing joggers. It's believed they were pets who were abandoned and then started breeding. Some residents say they don't mind them. Others say all that crowing at 3 a.m. is becoming a little hard to handle. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.