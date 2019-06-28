Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Channel Islands Residents Cry Foul Over Feral Chickens

Published June 28, 2019 at 6:40 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Noel King. Jersey is one of the Channel Islands. It sits between England and France - seems like a peaceful place. But it has a poultry problem. Gangs of feral chickens have begun roaming parts of the island, lurking in bushes, destroying gardens and chasing joggers. It's believed they were pets who were abandoned and then started breeding. Some residents say they don't mind them. Others say all that crowing at 3 a.m. is becoming a little hard to handle. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories