'One Day At A Time' Picked Up For Fourth Season Following Netflix Cancellation

After being cancelled by Netflix earlier this year, the sitcom One Day at a Time has been saved.

Pop TV, a cable channel owned by the CBS Corp., which also brought the Canadian show Schitt's Creek to U.S. viewers, announced Thursday that it is picking up One Day at a Time for its fourth season, with 13 episodes planned for 2020.

When Netflix cancelled the Latinx-themed version of Norman Lear's 1970s hit, fans launched a social media campaign around the hashtag #SaveODAT.

Netflix said the show was not popular enough to keep it going, but fans and critics expressed widespread disappointment.

"There were not a lot of shows out there about a Latin American family with a predominantly Latinx cast dealing with these issues about immigration, LGBTQ issues, Rolling Stone's chief TV critic Alan Sepinwall told NPR in April. "Every episode has some kind of hot-button subject. You know, one of the characters is a recovering alcoholic. Another has PTSD from serving in the military. So it touched on a lot of things."

In a statement announcing news of the show's fourth season, Pop TV President Brad Schwartz said the show is a "brilliant and culturally significant series."

The original show in the 1970s and '80s focused on a divorced white mother raising two teenage daughters in Indianapolis, but the reboot reimagined the show by putting a Cuban-American family from Los Angeles at the center.

Lear, the show's executive producer, said he was "heartbroken" when Netflix scrapped the show.

"Today, I'm overwhelmed with joy to know the Alvarez family will live on," Lear said.

