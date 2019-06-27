Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Google Maps Points Colorado Motorists To Muddy Detour

Published June 27, 2019 at 6:01 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Connie Monsees was driving to the airport in Denver, but a car wreck had blocked the road. So she pulled up Google Maps, and good news - a detour was available. An exit led her to a dirt road, but that road had turned to mud because of rain, and she was stuck. About a hundred other cars had also followed Google Maps into the muck. Connie was finally able to extricate her car and kindly took some of the other stuck drivers to the airport too. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories