Google Maps Points Colorado Motorists To Muddy Detour

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Connie Monsees was driving to the airport in Denver, but a car wreck had blocked the road. So she pulled up Google Maps, and good news - a detour was available. An exit led her to a dirt road, but that road had turned to mud because of rain, and she was stuck. About a hundred other cars had also followed Google Maps into the muck. Connie was finally able to extricate her car and kindly took some of the other stuck drivers to the airport too. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.