English Woman Checks Off Be Arrested On Her Bucket List

Published June 26, 2019 at 6:54 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. An English woman has one less item on her bucket list. Her granddaughter contacted the Greater Manchester Police and said the 93-year-old was in poor health and had a dying wish. She'd been good all her life, and now just once, she wanted to be arrested. Police came to the house and briefly took her into custody. A photo published by The Guardian shows two cops taking her away. She looks utterly delighted and even in good health. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
