Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Mississippi Officials Commemorate 'Pascagoula Abduction'

Published June 25, 2019 at 6:52 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. In 1973, two men in Pascagoula, Miss., said they were abducted by aliens. Calvin Parker and Charles Hickson were fishing when they said a UFO picked them up, examined them, then let them go. There were skeptics. But now the city is honoring their experience with a small plaque along the Pascagoula River. Hickson has passed, but pictures of the unveiling event show a smiling Parker and his family standing alongside the marker. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories