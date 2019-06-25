Mississippi Officials Commemorate 'Pascagoula Abduction'

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. In 1973, two men in Pascagoula, Miss., said they were abducted by aliens. Calvin Parker and Charles Hickson were fishing when they said a UFO picked them up, examined them, then let them go. There were skeptics. But now the city is honoring their experience with a small plaque along the Pascagoula River. Hickson has passed, but pictures of the unveiling event show a smiling Parker and his family standing alongside the marker. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.