Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NPR Classical

By Tom Huizenga
Published June 20, 2019 at 1:01 PM EDT
Disco Beethoven.
Disco Beethoven.

Updated April 8, 2021: This week, celebrating the bowed piano and its pioneer Stephen Scott, who died last month. He tore the lids off pianos, threaded fishing line through the strings and pushed the instrument to beautiful, new sonic spaces.

Need a deep discovery experience? Try 1000 years of music in this playlist fromNPR Classical'sTom Huizenga, which explores everything from new releases to old favorites, and classics from the dawn of the recording era. Our mantra: Bach, Beethoven, before and beyond.

Stream:Spotify,Apple Music.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Music
Tom Huizenga
Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
See stories by Tom Huizenga
More Stories