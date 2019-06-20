NPR Classical

Updated April 8, 2021: This week, celebrating the bowed piano and its pioneer Stephen Scott, who died last month. He tore the lids off pianos, threaded fishing line through the strings and pushed the instrument to beautiful, new sonic spaces.

Need a deep discovery experience? Try 1000 years of music in this playlist fromNPR Classical'sTom Huizenga, which explores everything from new releases to old favorites, and classics from the dawn of the recording era. Our mantra: Bach, Beethoven, before and beyond.

Stream:Spotify,Apple Music.

