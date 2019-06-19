Bringing The World Home To You

Ikea Seeks Someone To 'Find The Secret To Happiness'

Published June 19, 2019 at 5:07 AM EDT

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Ikea doesn't want to just fill our homes with stylish Northern European furnishings; the company wants us to understand what makes a home happy. To that end, they're hiring a so-called happiness hunter. The winning candidate will live for two weeks in Copenhagen. They'll get a stipend and free Ikea meatballs. The job description says they'll visit a lot of people and have conversations about the ingredients for a happy home. I wonder how many people will say it's their Ektorp sofa. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

