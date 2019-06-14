Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Possible Voice Of Frida Kahlo In Recording

Published June 14, 2019 at 5:01 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Her appearance is known the world over, but what did the Mexican artist Frida Kahlo sound like? That was lost to history until now.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

FRIDA KAHLO: (Speaking Spanish).

KING: The National Sound Library of Mexico has unearthed what may be the only recording of her voice. In the tape, Kahlo describes her husband Diego Rivera's eyes - his eyelids swollen and protuberant like a toad's. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories