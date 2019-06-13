Bringing The World Home To You

Street Outside NASA Headquarters Renamed: Hidden Figures Way

Published June 13, 2019 at 6:42 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson were three black mathematicians who made enormous contributions to U.S. spaceflight in the 1960s. They were overlooked until a book was published, then a movie - "Hidden Figures." And now the street outside of NASA Headquarters has a new name, Hidden Figures Way. This coincides with an anniversary. In July, it'll be 50 years since NASA astronauts first walked on the moon. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

