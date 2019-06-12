Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

D-Day Veteran Is Reunited With French Woman He Fell In Love With

Published June 12, 2019 at 6:55 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Last week, world leaders and war veterans met in France to mark the anniversary of D-Day. K.T. Robbins, an American veteran, was there too. His mission, to find Jeannine Pierson, a young French woman he fell in love with while stationed in France in 1944. They lost touch in the chaos of the war. Some French journalists helped Robbins on his way, and the two were reunited. Seventy-five years later, Pierson said, I always thought of him. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories