Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Katz Deli Contest To Re-Create Scene From 'When Harry Met Sally...'

Published June 11, 2019 at 6:32 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with some adult fare this morning. It's been 30 years since "When Harry Met Sally..." came out and we laughed as Meg Ryan demonstrated for Billy Crystal how women can fake it.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "WHEN HARRY MET SALLY...")

MEG RYAN: (As Sally) Yes. Yes. Yes.

MARTIN: That iconic scene happened in Katz's Deli in Manhattan. And to mark the anniversary this summer, Katz's is holding a contest July 12 to try and recreate that oh-so-important moment in film history.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "WHEN HARRY MET SALLY...")

ESTELLE REINER: (As diner patron) I'll have what she's having. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories