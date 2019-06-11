Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Bathroom-Searching Passenger Delays Pakistan Flight By 7 Hours

Published June 11, 2019 at 6:58 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with sympathy for passengers on a Pakistan International Airlines flight. The plane was due to take off from Manchester, England, when one passenger tried to find a bathroom and chose the wrong door. She opened the emergency exit. Now, you'd think she could just close it again, except the emergency exit slide automatically deployed. If you wonder how long it delays a flight to offload passengers and reset the slide, the answer is seven hours. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories