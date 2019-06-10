Speeding Teenage Driver In Canada Blames Hot Wings

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. As a teenager, I once was pulled over for driving far over the speed limit. But my excuse was not nearly as good as the one offered by a 16-year-old in Canada. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police clocked the speeding red Camaro at 170 kph through Manitoba. That's about 105 mph. The driver explained he'd eaten too many hot wings and really, really, really needed a bathroom. Despite this explanation, he was fined. It's MORNING EDITION.